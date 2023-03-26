Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda passes away

Ekushey Padak winning Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda passed away at her Gulshan residence on Saturday afternoon.



She was 89.

Khaleda Manzoor left behind a son, three daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death, said a press release.



Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda was buried at the Banani graveyard in the city today.

She is remembered for her courageous efforts to help the people who were either beaten or shot by police at a procession in Dhaka on Feb 21, 1952.



Khaleda Manzoor received the Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award, in February this year for her efforts during the Language Movement.

In a condolence message, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Khaleda Manzoor.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family members.

In a separate condolence message, Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Ministry Md Abul Monsur condoled the death of Khaleda Manzoor.