Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda passes away

Bangladesh

BSS
26 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 08:02 pm

Related News

Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda passes away

BSS
26 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 08:02 pm
Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda passes away

Ekushey Padak winning Language Movement hero Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda passed away at her Gulshan residence on Saturday afternoon.
 
She was 89.

Khaleda Manzoor left behind a son, three daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death, said a press release.
 
Khaleda Manzoor-e-Khuda was buried at the Banani graveyard in the city today.

She is remembered for her courageous efforts to help the people who were either beaten or shot by police at a procession in Dhaka on Feb 21, 1952.
 
Khaleda Manzoor received the Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award, in February this year for her efforts during the Language Movement.

In a condolence message, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Khaleda Manzoor.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family members.

In a separate condolence message, Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Ministry Md Abul Monsur condoled the death of Khaleda Manzoor.

Language movement hero

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

8h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

8h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

8h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

3h | TBS Stories
“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

1h | TBS Entertainment
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

3h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year