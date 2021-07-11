Langalbandh Bridge to remain closed 12-14 July 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 05:57 pm

Vehicle movement on Langalbandh bridge of Dhaka-Chattogram highway will remain suspended for reformation work from 12 July to 14 July.

Meanwhile, vehicles will have to ply on only one side of the bridge that is located between Kanchpur and Meghna bridge, from 8am to 10pm on 12 July.

From 10pm on 12 July to 12pm on 14 July, all kinds of transportation on the bridge will remain suspended, Road Transport and Bridges Ministry said in a press release.

Light vehicles have been asked to use Mograpara-Kaikartek bridge-Nabiganj-Madanpur road as alternative and heavy vehicles to use Kanchpur-Bhulta-Narsingdi-Bhairab bridge-Sarail-Brahmanbaria-Cumilla road.

