Landslides in Khagrachari snap Mahalchhari-Sindukchhari road link

Traffic movement on Mahalchhari-Sindukchhari road remained suspended since Sunday morning due to landslides at Pankhimura in Guimara upazila of Khagrachari district.

Memong Marma, Guimara upazila chairman, said heavy rains triggered landslides in the area in the morning, halting vehicular movement on the road.

Movement of CNG-run auto-rickshaws, three-wheelers and small trucks halted due to the landslides, causing immense suffering to the residents.

A team of Bangladesh Army is working to remove the soil from the road but it will take a few more hours, said the upazila chairman.