Landslide kills pregnant woman, husband in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 11:21 am

Related News

Landslide kills pregnant woman, husband in Cox’s Bazar

The couple were asleep when a large segment of soil from the hillside collapsed onto their house and buried them

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 11:21 am
Photo of a room in the house crushed by the landslide. Photo: TBS
Photo of a room in the house crushed by the landslide. Photo: TBS

A pregnant woman and his husband died in a landslide early today (21 June) while they were sleeping in their house in Cox's Bazar's Badshaghona area. 

The deceased are Maimuna Akter, 20, and her husband Md Anowar Hossain, 26. 

Maimuna was a housewife and was five months pregnant, while Anowar was a muezzin at the local Omar Faruq Jame Mosque, said their relatives. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There were moderate to heavy rainfall since midnight. Maimuna and Anwar went to sleep after having dinner," said Helal Uddin, local councilor, quoting the couple's relatives. 

"Around 3:30am, a large section of soil from the hillside above collapsed onto their house owing to heavy rainfall. Both the husband and wife were buried under the soil," he added. 

After the incident, locals rushed to the scene upon hearing Maimuna's screams and dug out the couple from under the mud. 

They were then taken to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared them dead.

The bodies of the deceased are currently at the morgue of the hospital, said Helal.

Top News

Cox's Bazar / Landslide / Pregnant Woman / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

3h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

3h | Features
During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

20h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

15h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

16h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

17h | Videos