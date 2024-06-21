Landslide kills pregnant woman, husband in Cox’s Bazar

Photo of a room in the house crushed by the landslide. Photo: TBS

A pregnant woman and his husband died in a landslide early today (21 June) while they were sleeping in their house in Cox's Bazar's Badshaghona area.

The deceased are Maimuna Akter, 20, and her husband Md Anowar Hossain, 26.

Maimuna was a housewife and was five months pregnant, while Anowar was a muezzin at the local Omar Faruq Jame Mosque, said their relatives.

"There were moderate to heavy rainfall since midnight. Maimuna and Anwar went to sleep after having dinner," said Helal Uddin, local councilor, quoting the couple's relatives.

"Around 3:30am, a large section of soil from the hillside above collapsed onto their house owing to heavy rainfall. Both the husband and wife were buried under the soil," he added.

After the incident, locals rushed to the scene upon hearing Maimuna's screams and dug out the couple from under the mud.

They were then taken to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared them dead.

The bodies of the deceased are currently at the morgue of the hospital, said Helal.