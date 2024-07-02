Landslide in Khagrachhari-Chattogram road: Vehicle movements remained halted for 3 hours

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 11:29 am

The landslide in Chattogram-Khagrachhari road halted traffic movement for an hour and a half this morning. Photo: TBS
The landslide in Chattogram-Khagrachhari road halted traffic movement for an hour and a half this morning. Photo: TBS

Due to continuous rain, a landslide blocked the Alutila area of Khagrachhari-Chattogram road this morning (2 July), halting the movement of vehicles for three hours. 

The vehicle movement normalised around 8am as fire service officials reached the spot and cleared the road. 

"During the early hours, a hillside collapsed near the Alutila area on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari road, halting traffic. At about 5:25am, a team from the fire service rushed to the site and cleared the soil, making the road passable by around 7:50am," said Mohammad Jahid Hossain, the duty officer of Khagrachhari Fire Station.

"Traffic on the road is back to normal now," he added.

Meanwhile, over a hundred tourists are stranded in Sajek due to hill torrents submerging parts of Sajek-Khagrachhari road. 

"Continuous rain and hill torrents flooded 20 villages in Khagrachhari's Merung union last night. Due to waterlogging on the roads, the road connectivity with Rangamati's Longdu is currently disrupted," said Mahmuda Begum Lucky, the chairman of Merung Union.  

Due to the hill torrents, several places, including Bandarban's Baghaihat Bazar and Machalong Bazar on the Sajek-Khagrachhari road, are submerged, halting vehicular movement, she added.

