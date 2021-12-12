Landless Mim to get shelter under Ashrayan project, police job still uncertain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:41 am

Landless Mim to get shelter under Ashrayan project, police job still uncertain

The district administration of Khulna has decided to provide Mim Akhter, who was denied a police job for being landless, a house under the government's Ashrayan project. 

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder has assured of providing her with a house to live in so that her family can have a permanent address. 

However, "We have nothing to do with her recruitment in the Police," said the deputy commissioner, referring to when Mim visited him seeking assistance regarding her job. 

Additional Superintendent of Khulna police Tanvir Ahmed told The Business Standard that the Police Headquarters has been informed of the overall matters regarding her job. 

"A decision upon consultation with the government authorities may come within one or two days," added Tanvir. 

Mim Akhter, hailing from the Sonadanga area of Khulna, bagged the first place in the merit list of the Trainee Recruit Constable examination under the general quota for women.

However, she was informed on Saturday (11 December) that she will not get the job as she did not mention any permanent address while applying for the post.

"She was disqualified during police verification for being landless," said Tanvir Ahmed. 

Earlier, Barishal's Asfia was denied the job at the last stage of the recruitment process during the police verification for being landless. 

Later, the prime minister ordered building a house for Asfia Islam on a government land, so that she can get a police constable job.

Asfia was qualified for the trainee recruit constable post after passing the medical, written and viva voce tests.

