Landing halted in Ctg airport for 2 hours due to short circuit in runway lights

Landing was halted for about two hours due to a short circuit in the runway lights of Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, the airport's Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said, "There was a short circuit problem in the runway lights from 6:25pm to 8:20pm.

"We fixed the faulty lights. Now, the situation is back to normal," he added.

Due to the incident, a NovoAir flight from Dhaka could not land.

Flights from Dhaka to Chattogram were also delayed.