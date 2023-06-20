Landing halted in Ctg airport for 2 hours due to short circuit in runway lights

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

Landing halted in Ctg airport for 2 hours due to short circuit in runway lights

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 09:28 pm
Landing halted in Ctg airport for 2 hours due to short circuit in runway lights

Landing was halted for about two hours due to a short circuit in the runway lights of Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport. 

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, the airport's Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said, "There was a short circuit problem in the runway lights from 6:25pm to 8:20pm. 

"We fixed the faulty lights. Now, the situation is back to normal," he added.

Due to the incident, a NovoAir flight from Dhaka could not land. 

Flights from Dhaka to Chattogram were also delayed.

Top News / Aviation

Shah Amanat International Airpor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

9h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

9h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

12h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

1h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

6h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline