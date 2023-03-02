Land services still not hassle free: Minister

People are still facing hassles when trying to get land-related services, said Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

"There are many hassles still there But we are working on them," the minister said at a dialogue titled "Recent Initiatives in Land Management and Citizens' Rights" organised by Citizens Platform on SDG Implementation on Thursday (2 March).

He said that after the digitisation of land management, there have been changes in many areas.

"We are trying to reduce the suffering of the people by simplifying the entire management within the remaining time of this government," he added.

"In developed countries, people know very little about the lad services. They put it on the lawyers to deal with it."

"Whatever we do, we do it holistically. We want to have area-based freelancing authority. People in the area can go there and get services. A fee will also be determined. We will take complaints there. Actions will be taken including cancellation of license for those who charge more fees or harass," the minister further said.

"We want transparency and accountability," he added.