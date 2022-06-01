Land ministry’s Digital Land Tax System wins UN award

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 June, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Land ministry’s Digital Land Tax System wins UN award

This recognition will inspire us to do better, says Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury

TBS Report 
01 June, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's Digital Land (Development) Tax system – under the Ministry of Land – has won this year's World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) award.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary General Houlin Zhao handed over the WSIS trophy to Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury at an event held in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Land Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman was present at the event, reads an official release issued in this regard.

"It is a great honour and privilege for the land ministry to receive the WSIS prize. This recognition will inspire us to work better," said the minister after receiving the award.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said that the journey to today's position was not an easy one. 

"At one point, the whole land service management system in Bangladesh was in chaos. 

"When the present government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, came to power in 2009, for the first time, a plan for land service digitization was adopted in order to overcome this situation," he added. 

He said, "Today, we have become part of the digital system after overcoming various challenges.

"And winning the WSIS prize has given us now rather more responsibilities on our shoulders to do more and more for the people and the country."

The land ministry initiative was recognised as the best project/initiative in category seven namely "ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life - E-government" of the prestigious WSIS competition. 

WSIS prizes are given in 18 categories.

Leaders across the world, ministers, senior government officials, civil society representatives, academia, the private sector representatives, representatives from international and regional organizations, including the UN, and prize winners attended the ceremony.

Top News

Bangladesh / WSIS Awards / Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury / Land Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

3h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

2h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

4h | Panorama
The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

4h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

16h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

17h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products