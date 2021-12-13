Land ministry wins United Nations Public Service Award-2020

The Ministry of Land has been awarded the United Nations Public Service Award-2020, on behalf of his respective ministry, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury received the award.

The Ministry of Land is the first organisation in Bangladesh to receive the UN Public Service Award, said a press release.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury received the award at the United Nations Public Service Awards Ceremony jointly organised by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Center on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Land Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman, PAA was present during the event. The United Nations Award is a combined achievement of the country and the nation under the leadership of the prime minister.

The e-Mutation system has been implemented under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's special initiative "Digital Bangladesh", - land minister remarked after receiving the award.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury further remarked: "The United Nations Public Service Award will encourage Bangladesh to more vivaciously carry out its initiative to automate the entire land management system."

e-Mutation is playing an important role in providing easy and efficient service to land service recipients, making progress towards more inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in land management, implementing sustainable development goals in Bangladesh, and implimenting the Vision 2041 adopted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the press release added.

The award ceremony is part of the United Nations Public Service Forum, a three-day event organised under the theme "Innovating the Future Public Service: New Government Models for a New Era to Reach the Sustainable Development Goals" from 13-15 December of this year.

United Arab Emirates Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Government Development and Future Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, UN Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard of Guyana, and leaders across the world, ministers, senior government officials, civil society representatives, academia, the private sector, and representatives from international and regional organisations and award winners attended the ceremony.

The United Nations officially announced the winners of the United Nations Public Service Award-2020 on June 16, 2020.

The Ministry of Land won the prestigious "United Nations Public Service Award-2020 in the "Developing Transparent and Accountable Public Institutions" category, the press release added.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin congratulated the winning countries, including Bangladesh, for winning the "UN Public Service Award-2020" on 23 June 2020 at the United Nations Public Service Day Virtual Event.

"United Nations Public Service Forum" and "Public Service Awards ceremony" were scheduled to be held in Busan, South Korea in 2020, but were postponed by the United Nations in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The United Nations simultaneously organised the 2020 and 2021 United Nations Public Service Awards ceremony in Dubai. The award was given for 17 initiatives of 15 countries for these two years.