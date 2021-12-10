Land Ministry to receive UN Public Service Award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 06:49 pm

Related News

Land Ministry to receive UN Public Service Award

The ministry will receive the award under “Developing Transparent and Accountable Public Institutions” category

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 06:49 pm
Land Ministry to receive UN Public Service Award

United Nations will honour Land Ministry with UN Public Service Award 2020 on Monday (13 December) for its remarkable contribution to e-mutation.

The news was revealed in a press statement from the ministry on Friday.

The ministry has been nominated for the award under the category "Developing Transparent and Accountable Public Institutions."

Top News

United Nations Public Service Award / Ministry of Land / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

10h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

10h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

4h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study