Land Ministry to receive UN Public Service Award
The ministry will receive the award under “Developing Transparent and Accountable Public Institutions” category
United Nations will honour Land Ministry with UN Public Service Award 2020 on Monday (13 December) for its remarkable contribution to e-mutation.
The news was revealed in a press statement from the ministry on Friday.
The ministry has been nominated for the award under the category "Developing Transparent and Accountable Public Institutions."