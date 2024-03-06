Land minister directs deputy commissioners to ensure harassment free, transparent land services

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 01:03 pm

Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chand talks to reporters following the Deputy Commissioners&#039; Conference on 6 March 2024. Photo: TBS
Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chand talks to reporters following the Deputy Commissioners' Conference on 6 March 2024. Photo: TBS

Deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure the public gets land related services in a hassle-free and transparent manner, Lands Minister Narayan Chandra Chand said today (6 March). 

At the same time, they have been asked to adopt a zero-tolerance policy to prevent land related irregularities and corruption, and to follow the appropriate laws in leasing private land, the minister told reporters following the Ministry of Land session of the fourth day of the deputy commissioners' conference.

He said the government has a zero-tolerance policy in ensuring land services.

"We have to depend the most on deputy commissioners for land related matters. That is why they have been asked to implement the government policies. Investigations will be conducted based on complaints from the public and action will be taken if they are proven to be true."

When asked about land related crimes Narayan Chandra Chand said, provisions for ratifying the Land Crime Prevention and Remedy Act, 2023 have been sent to the law ministry.

"People will benefit if this law is passed. If someone is in possession [of land], he will not get the benefit. Paperwork will be the last word," he added.

Regarding updating khatiyan the land minister said, "Someone may have gotten out of a khatiyan, so many people are not able to pay tax due to this. Arrangements are being made to pay tax separately for those who have moved out and those who have not."

They will, however, have to physically go to the Land Office until the records are digitised, he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land Services / tax

