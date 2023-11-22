Land litigations to decline greatly, if partition deeds are registered: Land minister

Bangladesh

UNB
22 November, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 09:21 pm

If the mutations of the inherited lands are done following the registered partition deeds, the land-related litigations will come down greatly in the country, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said today.

"The land-related litigation will be reduced a lot in the country, if the mutation of all the inherited assets and inherited family assets are made following the registered partition deeds," he said while chairing a meeting at the Land Ministry on Wednesday (22 November), said a PID handout.

Saifuzzaman said one of the major causes behind the disputes among family members is the inherited lands are parted through verbal deeds or simply written deeds instead of registered deeds.

"Later, the deeds are broken due to the rise in value of (particular) assets or various interests, which lead to a long dispute from generation to generation," he said.

He asked the authorities concerned to enhance public awareness about the registration of inherited land partition deeds.

The land minister also put emphasis on paying special attention to the protection of sisters' rights in the distribution of the inherited assets.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the annual development programmes (ADP), which were taken under the land ministry for 2023-2024.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and Land Reform Board Chairman Md Abdus Sabur Mondal, among others, were present.

