‘Land grabber’ Ziabul Hoque Zia arrested in Cox’s Bazar

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Ziabul Hoque Zia, a "land grabber' with 44 criminal cases against him, from Cox's Bazar area early this morning (6 November).

A team of RAB-15 arrested him from a relative's residence in Ramu upazila, said Md Kamruzzaman, additional superintendent of police and senior assistant director of RAB-15 (legal and media).

The RAB official further said Zia has been a terror in Choufaldandi union, responsible for numerous crimes, including land grabbing, assault, and illegal arms trade.

The elite force had previously raided his hideout and seized over 300 signed blank documents along with arms and ammunition, though Zia managed to evade arrest at that time, according to sources.

A local firearm and two rounds of bullets were recovered during the arrest today.

During preliminary interrogation, Zia confessed to 15 years of criminal activity in Choufaldandi, according to the RAB official.

Kamruzzaman said, "Zia's criminal activities included obtaining weapons illegally, which he used to assert dominance over locals, seizing shrimp and salt farms, as well as engaging in drug trade and other criminal enterprises.

"Previously, when individuals attempted to reclaim their properties, Zia and his associates allegedly retaliated with gunfire, leaving two people injured," he said.

Following his arrest, Zia was handed over to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station for further legal action.