Land development tax can now be paid by calling 16122, the land service hotline number, and the customer will receive the payment receipt in their account 48 hours after tax payment.

Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury inaugurated the facility and other digital land services on Wednesday at the Bhumi Bhaban in the capital's Tejgaon area.

Earlier in 2019, the hotline was experimentally introduced by the land ministry, but on Wednesday, the facility was officially launched.

The minister said that land tax can also be paid by submitting an application on the website of the land ministry at land.gov.bd and for any assistance, anyone can call 16122.

"Digital services will allow customers to avail at least 60% of land-related services from home. This will help ease land-related difficulties and reduce forced occupancy of land," he added.

The other facilities launched on Wednesday include calling the hotline to obtain land ledger and porcha (certified copy of land ownership), getting mutation services, and accessing information or filing land-related complaints through the hotline.

To pay tax by calling 16122 or to obtain porcha, customers will first have to enter their national identity (NID) number to register with the union land office.

Giving an overview about the beneficiaries of the service so far, Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said, so far at least 16 lakh people have received the mutation facility using digital land services and some 12 crore people have paid land tax digitally.

The minister added that the ministry will soon start a Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS), also known as a topographic land survey.

The inauguration event was attended by Mokbul Hossain, member of the standing committee of the land ministry, and Khalilur Rahman, secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division, among others.