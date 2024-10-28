Land adviser expresses concern over frequent reports of irregularities in land acquisition process

Bangladesh

UNB
28 October, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 07:41 pm

Ariff pointed out that improper height determinations during bridge construction have led to navigation disruptions during monsoons, causing public suffering

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry Adviser AF Hassan Arif. Photo: Collected
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry Adviser AF Hassan Arif. Photo: Collected

Land adviser AF Hassan Ariff has raised concerns over frequent reports of irregularities in the land acquisition process, noting that landowners have been victims of harassment.

Speaking at the 144th meeting of the Central Land Allocation Committee at the conference room of the land ministry today (28 October), he also emphasised the importance of ensuring fair compensation, cautioning against providing excessive payments.

Attended by senior officials, including ASM Saleh Ahmed, senior secretary of the Ministry of Land, the meeting addressed various issues affecting land management.

Ariff pointed out that improper height determinations during bridge construction have led to navigation disruptions during monsoons, causing public suffering. He called for better planning to prevent such issues.

The Adviser also noted the alarming decrease in agricultural land due to industrialization and housing projects. He urged the adoption of new technologies in construction to optimize land use while preserving water bodies and maintaining environmental balance.

In the meeting, proposals for land acquisition were approved, including 2.57 acres for road construction in Sataish Mauza of Dhaka district, 0.31151 acres for passenger footpaths at a metro rail station in Tejgaon, 1.1402 acres in Naranganj's Rupganj, and 5.0836 acres in Gazipur's Sadar Upazila and 1.1327 acres of land for Dhaka Mass Transit Company's station construction project.

However, a proposal to acquire 14.49 acres in Gazipur's Kaultia Mauza for the Asset Project under the Directorate of Technical Education was deferred for further scrutiny.

