Lamiya Morshed appointed principal coordinator for SDGs at chief adviser's office

Bangladesh

UNB
14 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 09:25 pm

Related News

Lamiya Morshed appointed principal coordinator for SDGs at chief adviser's office

Lamiya Morshed will remain in office for the duration of the chief adviser’s term or subject to his satisfaction

UNB
14 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 09:25 pm
Lamiya Morshed. Photo: Collected
Lamiya Morshed. Photo: Collected

Lamiya Morshed has been appointed as the principal coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) affairs at the office of the interim government's Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus with the status of a senior secretary on a contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard today (14 August).

According to the notification, Lamiya Morshed will remain in office for the duration of the chief adviser's term or subject to his satisfaction.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The order was issued in the public interest, read the notice.

Meanwhile, the remaining term of the ongoing contract of Md Akhter Hossain, principal coordinator for SDG Affairs is hereby scrapped.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus / Lamiya Morshed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

10h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

5h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

47m | Videos
Business leaders apologize for past actions

Business leaders apologize for past actions

1h | Videos
The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

1h | Videos
Iran Rejects Western Calls to Refrain from Attacking Israel

Iran Rejects Western Calls to Refrain from Attacking Israel

1h | Videos