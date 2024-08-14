Lamiya Morshed appointed principal coordinator for SDGs at chief adviser's office

Lamiya Morshed has been appointed as the principal coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) affairs at the office of the interim government's Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus with the status of a senior secretary on a contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard today (14 August).

According to the notification, Lamiya Morshed will remain in office for the duration of the chief adviser's term or subject to his satisfaction.

The order was issued in the public interest, read the notice.

Meanwhile, the remaining term of the ongoing contract of Md Akhter Hossain, principal coordinator for SDG Affairs is hereby scrapped.