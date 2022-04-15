Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody, SI closed 

A policeman was withdrawn from duty on Friday following the death of a 25-year-old RMG worker in police custody after being detained on charge of gambling from a Boishakhi fair in Lalmonirhat on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Robiul Islam Khan, 25, son of Dulal Khan of Kazir Chowra village in Sadar upazila.

Halimur Rahman, a Sub-Inspector of Lalmonirhat Sadar police station, who has been accused of beating Robiul to death was withdrawn from duty and attached to Lalmonirhat Police Lines, said Shah Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

He said an investigation committee has been formed by the police to find out the real cause of the death.

The youth was beaten to death by police during an anti-gambling operation at a fair at Mahendranagar Bangla Bazar area under Sadar upazila, claimed family members and witnesses.

Rabiul's mother Safia Begum claimed Robiul was tortured to death by the police after being detained for gambling, but he was never involved in gambling in his whole life.

She said, "Rabiul went to the local fair to buy toys for his daughter, not to gamble. We want justice for the police personnel involved in the Rabiul murder case."

Robiul and another man were arrested by the police on charges of gambling at a fair in the Mahendranagar Bangla Bazar area on the occasion of Pahela Boishakh, according to his family members.

Robiul had an altercation with some cops while being dragged into a police van as he insisted that he was innocent, they claimed, said Robiul's brother Sohagh Khan.

"He was badly beaten up by the cops for refusing to enter the police van. He had sustained injuries, which eventually led to his death," claimed the brother.

OC Shah Alam said a team of police led by SI Halimur Rahman arrested Prahlad Chandra Roy, 40, a resident of Hiramanik area of Harati union of Sadar upazila, and Robiul during an anti-gambling drive at the Boishakhi fair on Thursday night.

"When they tried to run away, the police chased them and arrested them. Robiul Khan was suffering from shortness of breath due to running. Both of them were rushed to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital. Rabiul died while undergoing treatment there," he added.

The police did not torture them, claimed the OC.

He further said an unnatural death case has been filed in connection with the incident while no complaint was received from the victim's family.

"In case of a complaint, necessary legal action will be taken subject to investigation," he added.

Lalmonirhat Superintendent of Police Abida Sultana said, "An autopsy will be conducted in the presence of local upazila chairman, Union Parishad chairman and relatives to find out the real cause of Robiul's death."

She further said SI Halimur Rahman has been removed from his duty and a committee has also been formed to probe Rabiul's death.