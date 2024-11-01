Lalmonirhat AL leader, two others sued for money laundering

Abdul Hay Sarkar, the district's assistant superintendent of police (CID), filed the case with Sadar police station last night.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case against three people including Lalmonirhat district unit of Awami League Joint General Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Suman Khan and his wife Nahida Aktar Ruma for allegedly laundering money and amassing wealth illegally.

Abdul Hay Sarkar, the district's assistant superintendent of police (CID), filed the case with Sadar police station last night (31 October).

He said the AL leader, locally known as Hundi Suman, is the target of allegations of land grabbing, hundi business, smuggling, tender manipulation, and other crimes.

The CID has long been investigating him on the hundi business, money laundering, amassment of illegal wealth, and gold smuggling, the CID officer said.

According to the case disposition, Suman Khan has over Tk237.59 crore in his bank accounts, his wife Nahida owns over Tk4.39 crore and his staff Harun holds over Tk186.95 crore in their bank accounts.

Despite having no legal sources of income, the three transacted huge amounts of money through banking channels and other means.

Based on these allegations, a case was filed against them under Section 4(2) of the Money Laundering Act of 2015.

CID official Abdul Hay confirmed that they will conduct the investigation according to regulations, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. 

