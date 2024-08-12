‘Lalmatia Emergency Response Team’: A grassroots initiative against crime, chaos

In response to the growing concerns over security and crime in Bangladesh, particularly in Lalmatia, the Lalmatia Emergency Response team was founded.

The mandate was one: take proactive measures to safeguard our neighbourhood.

What began as a Whatsapp group, where we alerted each other to any signs of untoward situations in our different blocks, expanded rapidly, boasting over 1,000 members.

Our community patrol initiative was also scaled up as the group grew, soon having 200 dedicated volunteers, 15 vehicles, and 10 motorbikes at our disposal.

A unit of the community-led Lalmatia Emergency Response Team Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek

Our primary objective is to ensure the safety and security of Lalmatia by maintaining strict control over entry and exit points.

All entry and exit gates in the area are closed on time, with only two gates left open during the night.

Additionally, multiple checkpoints have been established to scrutinize all vehicles and individuals entering or exiting the area.

Residents who leave are provided with a secret code, which they must present upon returning to gain re-entry.

This stringent security system ensures that no unauthorised persons can enter the area without thorough inspection.

The current social environment in Bangladesh is concerning, with an increase in thefts and robberies.

However, thanks to the relentless efforts of our team, our area has remained free from any criminal incidents.

No single item has been stolen, no matter how small, and no criminal activity has occurred.

Our community's success is a collective effort.

Many individuals have volunteered directly with us, while others have supported us by providing food or traffic control assistance.

Some residents have kept watch from their homes, ensuring safety through their vigilance.

Additionally, the army and Ansar forces have provided us with invaluable support in resolving any issues that arise.

We believe that through this new team, we can restore and maintain social order, regardless of which political party is in power.

We are committed to bringing Lalmatia's security to a level where no future government or individual can disrupt the peace and safety of our community.

We seek the continued support and prayers of all residents as we work tirelessly to achieve this goal.

Over the past few days, our volunteers have faced immense challenges, including staying awake for 24 hours at a stretch to guard the community.

Despite these challenges, our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Lalmatia remains unwavering.

We hope that this initiative serves as a model for other communities across Bangladesh, showing that grassroots efforts can make a significant difference in maintaining social order and safety.

The author is founder of Digital Inventory Bangladesh and an admin of the Emergency Response Team (Lalmatia).