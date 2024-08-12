‘Lalmatia Emergency Response Team’: A grassroots initiative against crime, chaos

Bangladesh

Noor Mohammad Asheek
12 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 06:45 pm

Related News

‘Lalmatia Emergency Response Team’: A grassroots initiative against crime, chaos

What began as a Whatsapp group, where we alerted each other to any signs of untoward situations in our different blocks, expanded rapidly, boasting over 1,000 members

Noor Mohammad Asheek
12 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 06:45 pm
A unit of the Lalmatia Emergency Response team. Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek
A unit of the Lalmatia Emergency Response team. Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek

In response to the growing concerns over security and crime in Bangladesh, particularly in Lalmatia, the Lalmatia Emergency Response team was founded. 

The mandate was one: take proactive measures to safeguard our neighbourhood. 

What began as a Whatsapp group, where we alerted each other to any signs of untoward situations in our different blocks, expanded rapidly, boasting over 1,000 members. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Our community patrol initiative was also scaled up as the group grew, soon having 200 dedicated volunteers, 15 vehicles, and 10 motorbikes at our disposal. 

A unit of the community-led Lalmatia Emergency Response Team Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek
A unit of the community-led Lalmatia Emergency Response Team Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek

Our primary objective is to ensure the safety and security of Lalmatia by maintaining strict control over entry and exit points. 

All entry and exit gates in the area are closed on time, with only two gates left open during the night. 

Additionally, multiple checkpoints have been established to scrutinize all vehicles and individuals entering or exiting the area. 

Residents who leave are provided with a secret code, which they must present upon returning to gain re-entry. 

A unit of the community-led Lalmatia Emergency Response Team Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek
A unit of the community-led Lalmatia Emergency Response Team Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek

This stringent security system ensures that no unauthorised persons can enter the area without thorough inspection. 

The current social environment in Bangladesh is concerning, with an increase in thefts and robberies. 

However, thanks to the relentless efforts of our team, our area has remained free from any criminal incidents. 

No single item has been stolen, no matter how small, and no criminal activity has occurred. 

Our community's success is a collective effort. 

Many individuals have volunteered directly with us, while others have supported us by providing food or traffic control assistance. 

Some residents have kept watch from their homes, ensuring safety through their vigilance. 

Additionally, the army and Ansar forces have provided us with invaluable support in resolving any issues that arise. 

We believe that through this new team, we can restore and maintain social order, regardless of which political party is in power. 

A unit of the community-led Lalmatia Emergency Response Team Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek
A unit of the community-led Lalmatia Emergency Response Team Photo: Noor Mohammad Asheek

We are committed to bringing Lalmatia's security to a level where no future government or individual can disrupt the peace and safety of our community. 

We seek the continued support and prayers of all residents as we work tirelessly to achieve this goal. 

Over the past few days, our volunteers have faced immense challenges, including staying awake for 24 hours at a stretch to guard the community. 

Despite these challenges, our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Lalmatia remains unwavering. 

We hope that this initiative serves as a model for other communities across Bangladesh, showing that grassroots efforts can make a significant difference in maintaining social order and safety.

A photo of the author
A photo of the author

The author is founder of Digital Inventory Bangladesh and an admin of the Emergency Response Team (Lalmatia). 

Top News

Bangladesh / community

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

9h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

47m | Videos
Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

1h | Videos
Khulna policemen returning to work

Khulna policemen returning to work

1h | Videos
Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

Army will go back to cantonment when police start working properly: Army chief Waker

1h | Videos