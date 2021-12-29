Lalkhan Bazar to be renamed Shahidnagar

Vehicles move in the busy road underneath the under-construction 16.5km expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga in Chattogram city. Around 60% of the work of the project has been completed. The photo was taken from the Patenga area recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz uddin

Chattogram city's Lalkhan Bazar will be renamed as Shahidnagar in remembrance of the martyrs of 1971, Chattogram City Corporation top officials decided at a meeting on Wednesday.

Following a proposal for the name change placed by Abul Hasnat Md Belal, ward councillor of Lalkhan Bazar, at the 11th general meeting of the city corporation, Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury directed him to place the proposal in writing with the corporation's standing committee.

The ward councillor said, "If there is no legal barrier, the proposal should be submitted in writing to the standing committee."

Freedom fighters from Lalkhan bazar hill first started to resist Pakistani occupation forces on 29 March 1971 when they attacked the Chittagong Police Lines. During the liberation war, more than 2,000 people including freedom fighters were martyred in Lalkhan Bazar, Abul Hasnat added.

"So, I proposed renaming the area as Shahidnagar to commemorate their supreme sacrifice," he said.

In 1996, former mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury had sent a proposal for renaming it Shahidnagar to the local government ministry after unanimous voting by councilors. But it was not implemented. Prior to that, he had taken an initiative to change the name in 1973. At that time, Shahidnagar was written on signboards of shops, erasing Lalkhan Bazar.