Lakshmipur mayor’s son allegedly assaults 12 Jubo League leaders, activists

Twelve Jubo League leaders and activists came under an attack while waiting to greet central leaders on the occasion of an extended meeting of Lakshmipur District Jubo League.

The victims alleged that District Jubo League President and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Salah Uddin along with his supporters carried out the attack.

The incident took place around 12.30pm today on the road between the municipality graveyard and fishing village.

However, Salah Uddin, the son of Lakshmipur municipality Mayor and former secretary general of district Awami League Abu Taher, denied the allegation.

According to party sources and witnesses, the central leaders were scheduled to come to Laxmipur from Dhaka via Ramganj to attend an extended meeting of the District Joba League at a restaurant in the city in the afternoon.

On the occasion, at least 12 former Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders stood on the side of Ramganj-Lakshmipur road with party leaders and workers to welcome the central leaders. At that time the attack was carried out under the leadership of the president of Jubo League.

The attack injured 12 leaders and activists, including Syed Nurul Azim, a possible general secretary candidate of the district Jubo League and former general secretary of the district Chhatra League.