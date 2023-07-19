Lakshmipur Krishak Dal activist's death non-political incident: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:12 pm

Related News

Lakshmipur Krishak Dal activist's death non-political incident: Police

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 09:12 pm
File photo
File photo

Lakshmipur Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzzaman said the death of a Krishak Dal activist during Tuesday's clash between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP was a non-political incident.

BNP claimed the deceased, Md Sajib Hossain, 25, was an activist of its farmers' wing Krishak Dal in Lakshmipur.  His identity was confirmed by Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, the BNP's central publicity secretary, at a press conference at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, SP Mahfuzzaman said, "Sajib did not die in the clash. The place where BNP activists attacked the police is 2.5 kilometres away from the place where Sajib died.

"A call to 999 came in after his death. The police were busy preventing the clash. Later, the police went there and recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy."

He said Sajib came to the city on personal work and was stabbed by a miscreant.

On the other hand, the BNP announced programmes including wearing black badge to protest the death of Sajib.

District BNP joint convenor Advocate Hasibur Rahman said they will hold a protest meeting at BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny's house later in the day.

During a press briefing today, Lakshmipur-2 constituency MP and Lakshmipur district Awami League general secretary Advocate Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan said Sajib was a pedestrian who was not in a political spot and was not a political activist. 

No one from Awami League was involved in the incident, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, a clash erupted between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP at Samad Intersection in Lakshmipur during the BNP's road march. Sajib was stabbed in the left arm with a sharp weapon during the confrontation.

He took shelter at Feroza Tower near Madinulllah Housing on College Road, where he died due to excessive bleeding, they said.

Top News

clash / Lakshmipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers