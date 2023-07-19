Lakshmipur Krishak Dal activist's death non-political incident: Police

Lakshmipur Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzzaman said the death of a Krishak Dal activist during Tuesday's clash between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP was a non-political incident.

BNP claimed the deceased, Md Sajib Hossain, 25, was an activist of its farmers' wing Krishak Dal in Lakshmipur. His identity was confirmed by Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, the BNP's central publicity secretary, at a press conference at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, SP Mahfuzzaman said, "Sajib did not die in the clash. The place where BNP activists attacked the police is 2.5 kilometres away from the place where Sajib died.

"A call to 999 came in after his death. The police were busy preventing the clash. Later, the police went there and recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy."

He said Sajib came to the city on personal work and was stabbed by a miscreant.

On the other hand, the BNP announced programmes including wearing black badge to protest the death of Sajib.

District BNP joint convenor Advocate Hasibur Rahman said they will hold a protest meeting at BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny's house later in the day.

During a press briefing today, Lakshmipur-2 constituency MP and Lakshmipur district Awami League general secretary Advocate Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan said Sajib was a pedestrian who was not in a political spot and was not a political activist.

No one from Awami League was involved in the incident, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, a clash erupted between supporters of the Awami League and the BNP at Samad Intersection in Lakshmipur during the BNP's road march. Sajib was stabbed in the left arm with a sharp weapon during the confrontation.

He took shelter at Feroza Tower near Madinulllah Housing on College Road, where he died due to excessive bleeding, they said.