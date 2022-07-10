Lakhs take part in Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Sholakia

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 11:30 am

The congregation was led by Maulana Hifzur Rahman Khan, the Imam of Markaz Mosque in Kishoreganj

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One of the largest Eid congregations in the country has been held at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj with the participation of lakhs of devotees.

The 195th Eid prayer on the historic ground was held on Sunday (10 July) at 9am. The congregation was led by Maulana Hifzur Rahman Khan, the Imam of Markaz Mosque in Kishoreganj.

People of various classes and professions including district administration officials and political personalities took part in the Eid-ul-Azha prayer. Prayers are offered for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

To facilitate the devotees coming from far and wide, two trains named Sholakia Eid Special are running on Kishoreganj-Bhairab and Kishoreganj-Mymensingh routes this time as well.

Members of the law enforcement forces have set up a four-tiered security zone to avoid any untoward incident surrounding the big Eid prayers.,

Police, as well as two-platoon BGB members, were deployed for the security of the devotees..

Kishoreganj Superintendent of Police Mashrukur Rahman Khaled told reporters that in the interest of security around the Eid Jamaat, maximum measures have been taken.

On 7 July, 2016, four people including two policemen, a woman and a militant were killed in a terrorist attack in Sholakia. 16 worshipers including police were injured in the incident. Since then, the local administration has tightened security at the Eid prayers offered there. 

Comments

