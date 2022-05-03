Lakhs take part in Eid jamaat at Sholakia amid rainfall

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 01:19 pm

Lakhs take part in Eid jamaat at Sholakia amid rainfall

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 01:19 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Lakhs of people gathered at Sholakia Eidgah to offer Eid prayers today amid rainfall.

The 195th Eid jamaat of Sholakia Eidgah was held at 10am on Tuesday. A four-tiered safety protocol was arranged at this large Eidgah.

Rainfall started before the jamaat but that did not dampen the spirits of the three lakhs people, who arrived from different parts of the country. They offered prayers amid the rain, said Deputy Commissioner Md Shamim Alam.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As the Eidgah was at full capacity within 8:30am many took part in the jamaat from the nearby roads, houses and the bank of Narsunda River.

Two trains named Sholakia Special Express were arranged by the Bangladesh Railways to ensure that people could reach the jamaat.

On 7 July 2016, four people, including two policemen, a woman and a militant, were killed in a militant attack at Sholakia Eidgah. Also, 16 worshipers, including police, were injured in the attack.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Since then, the local administration has tightened security around the jamaat.

