Lakhs gather at Shahbagh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 02:57 pm

Related News

Lakhs gather at Shahbagh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 02:57 pm
Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

Lakhs of people gathered at Shahbagh from different locations of the capital. People have taken to the streets since 11am today and the numbers keep increasing.

People are entering Dhaka from Tongi and roads from Mohakhali and Uttara towards the airport have been blocked by the protestors.

No Awami League leader, member of parliament, minister or bureaucrat can escape from the country. They are stopping cars and checking IDs on the road, said our correspondent near the airport.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier in the morning around 11:30am in Shahbagh, the protesters presented flowers to the army and broke their barricades. At present lakhs of students have taken position there.

A protestor said, "We have come to know that the government is falling and that is why many leaders of the government party, members of parliament, ministers, bureaucrats will flee Bangladesh. Right now we will not allow anyone to leave the country. So we have closed the airport road."

Top News

Shahbagh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos