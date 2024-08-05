Lakhs gather at Shahbagh

Lakhs of people gathered at Shahbagh from different locations of the capital. People have taken to the streets since 11am today and the numbers keep increasing.

People are entering Dhaka from Tongi and roads from Mohakhali and Uttara towards the airport have been blocked by the protestors.

No Awami League leader, member of parliament, minister or bureaucrat can escape from the country. They are stopping cars and checking IDs on the road, said our correspondent near the airport.

Earlier in the morning around 11:30am in Shahbagh, the protesters presented flowers to the army and broke their barricades. At present lakhs of students have taken position there.

A protestor said, "We have come to know that the government is falling and that is why many leaders of the government party, members of parliament, ministers, bureaucrats will flee Bangladesh. Right now we will not allow anyone to leave the country. So we have closed the airport road."