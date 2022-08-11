Lack of transparency left most beneficiaries deprived: TIB on TCB family cards  

Lack of disclosure and dissemination of information has left a significant portion of the intended beneficiaries deprived of the benefits of TCB's (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) "family card" programme, says Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

Such inefficiencies have also created corruption risks in the government efforts to help the poor, it added.

The Bangladesh chapter of the Berlin-based anti-graft watchdog Transparency International made the observation in a study titled "Governance Challenges in TCB's Family Card Programme" on Thursday.

The study scope has been analysed in light of four indicators of good governance – responsiveness, transparency, irregularities and corruption, and accountability.

As per the anti-graft watchdog's overall observation, a significant portion of the actual beneficiaries has been left out of the family card programme due to the lack of transparency and good governance including irregularities and corruption.

The benefits of these positive initiatives are not reaching the poor and marginalized communities due to a lack of proper consideration of the needs of beneficiaries, affordability, and accessibility and inclusion of marginalised communities, which hampers the purpose of the programme, said TIB.

Besides, according to the findings of the report, it has not been possible to bring people involved in corruption under accountability due to the lack of a complaint mechanism in the programme.

TIB has made several recommendations to better implement the initiative, reduce corruption and ensure good governance.

They include:

Enrollment of beneficiaries and distribution of cards --

After preparing the initial list of beneficiaries by the committee, the list should be decided based on the opinion of the local people through the ward meeting; In this regard, the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities, Dalits, ethnic communities, marginalized and remote areas etc. should be ensured.

Arrangements should be made to publish the list of beneficiaries at the local level; The list of total beneficiaries collected from all over the country should be published on the website of the Ministry/TCB

Family cards should be distributed only through authorized persons and information such as time, date and place of distribution should be disseminated at all levels.

To make the beneficiaries aware of free enrolment and card distribution, various awareness activities (such as sending SMS, printing such information on family cards, etc.) should be conducted at the field level; as well as complaint mechanisms should be publicized when incidents occur.

Product sales and supervision at affordable prices --

To determine the type, quantity and price of products in the package the demand and capabilities of beneficiaries should be assessed; In addition to the sale of package-based products, the poor people who cannot afford to buy all the products in a package should be sold in small quantities according to their needs and capabilities.

'Tag Team' activities should be strengthened to monitor product quality, quantity, centre/point opening hours and locations.

The number of sales centres/points should be increased and arrangements should be made to move these centres closer to the target population.

Transparency and accountability --