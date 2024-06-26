Lack of protection to intellectual property behind low foreign investment: CPD

One of the reasons behind why the amount of foreign investment in Bangladesh is low is the lack of intellectual property protection, said Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya.

"If we want more foreign investment and technology, intellectual property protection should be ensured," said Debapriya Bhattacharya during a media briefing on "Sundarban honey now India's Geographical Indication (GI) product" at the CPD office in the capital today (26 June).

He said different foreign companies do not want to use new apps and software in their various companies as they are not protected under any Software Act or Digital Act.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said, the key drivers of productivity are science, technology and innovation. And productivity cannot flourish if intellectual property is not protected.

Regarding India's GI certification of Sundarbans' honey, Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said India filed an application for GI certification of honey in 2021. Geographic Indications (GI) was approved on 2 January, where it is said that India is the single and unique producer of honey of the Sundarbans. The West Bengal Forest Department tweeted this.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said two to three times more honey is produced in the Sundarbans of Bangladesh than in India. He questioned how India can promote the honey of Sundarbans as a unique product in the international arena.