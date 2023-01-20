Lack of packing house hampers Sylhet’s Goalgadda bean export

Debashish Debu
20 January, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 02:17 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Goalgadda – a special type of bean produced in Sylhet – is marketed in various countries in Europe and the Middle East, but its export potential is not fully realised as there is no government packing house in the district.

Mostafizur Rahman, president of Jalalabad Vegetable and Frozen Fish Exporters' Group, said, "Goalgadda beans are exported during the November-March period. An average of 5,000kg of the vegetable is being exported every day this year, but it would have increased if there was a government packing house.

"Osmani International Airport in Sylhet has a cargo house, and an explosive detection scanner, but we are not getting the benefits of these facilities as there is no government packing house. As a result, despite the potential, the product is not being exported as expected."

Stating that it is mandatory to get permission from a government packing organisation for exporting vegetables, he said, "We now have to package this product in the Department of Agricultural Extension's packing house in Dhaka, which increases the time and cost of the process. Besides, a significant portion of the vegetable gets damaged during the lengthy process."

Much larger in size – 8-10 inches long and 2-3 inches wide – than common beans, Goalgadda bean is very popular at home and abroad and its demand is higher than other varieties.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Sylhet, this year the vegetable was cultivated on about 6,000 hectares of land in the district. About 45,000 tonnes of Goalgadda beans were produced in Sylhet last year, and this is expected to reach 50,000 tonnes this year.

Mohammad Anisuzzaman, additional deputy director of DEA, Sylhet, said Goalgadda bean is cultivated in the largest volume in Golapganj upazila. Apart from this, the vegetable is widely cultivated in South Surma and Jaintapur upazilas.

"Over 200 farmers cultivate the bean in Golapganj, and around 100 of them have signed contracts with a company named Vegetable and Foods Export. We provide all kinds of support to the farmers to produce this exportable bean right from the beginning of cultivation," he said.

Sajibur Rahman, a farmer in Golapganj, said, "The yield of Goalgadda bean this year was good and we are getting a good price for it. Currently, it sells at Tk30 per kg in the wholesale market. I mostly export my yield. Wholesalers buy it from the field and sell it to exporters."

In this regard, DAE Sylhet Deputy Director Khair Uddin Molla said the farmers of Sylhet region did not cultivate Goalgadda before. Many of them have been cultivating it in recent years due to the training and initiatives of the Department of Agricultural Extension.

"Goalgadda bean is quite promising among vegetables produced in Sylhet. It is being exported to several countries of the world including the European ones and its market is growing day by day," he said.

Stating that all the farmers are benefiting from the export, he said, "Currently, other varieties of beans are being sold in the retail market at Tk25-30 per kg, while Goalgadda is being sold at the rate of Tk40-50 per kg. Its price is high as there is high demand for the product abroad."

Ratan Moni Dash, a seller in Rakhalganj market in South Surma upazila, said there is a higher demand for Goalgadda bean in Sylhet compared to other beans. As a result, its price is relatively high.

