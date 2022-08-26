Lack of oxygen behind the death of Sylhet expats: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 02:04 pm

Related News

Lack of oxygen behind the death of Sylhet expats: Police

TBS Report 
26 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 02:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The three expatriates, who were rescued in an unconscious state from a rented apartment in Sylhet, died due to lack of oxygen, says police.

On 26 July, five members of a UK expatriate family were rescued unconscious from their bedrooms at a house at Osmani Nagar in Sylhet.

Police rescued them breaking down the doors and then sent them to a hospital where on-duty doctors pronounced Rafiqul Islam and his son dead. 

After 11 days, Rafiqul's daughter Sadia also died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Speaking with the press on Friday, Sylhet Superintendent of Police Mohammad Farid Uddin Ahmad, "We, after carefully examining the autopsy, viscera and other reports submitted on Thursday, have come to the conclusion that a shortage of oxygen was the cause of death of the three Sylhet expats.

"We didn't find any evidence suggesting that they were poisoned. The deceased also didn't have any external or internal injuries." 

"We have been saying since the beginning that it [the room from where the expatriates were rescued] had all the doors and windows shut when we rescued the victims. The five-member family had their generator running inside the one-room apartment as there was no electricity on the night of the incident. 

"The smoke and fumes from the generator caused the three to die as it created a shortage of oxygen. We are sure about the cause of death. The medical reports are consistent with our investigation and findings," the police super added.

Earlier on 23 August, police described the death of the three expatriates in Sylhet as "an accident".

At a press conference, the Sylhet police super had said, "No evidence of any kind of chemical reaction or presence of poison was found in the bodies of the three expatriates in viscera examinations."

Mohammad Farid Uddin had said that during the investigation police questioned the relatives and neighbours of the expatriates, but no proof of previous enmity or attack was evident.

The police super also said the deaths might have happened due to smoke from the generator.

However, Rafiqul's wife Husnara Begum and son Sadiqul Islam returned home after recovering from sickness.

Deceased Rafique's brother-in-law Delwar Hossain later filed an unnatural death case with Osmani Nagar Police Station in this regard.

 

Top News

Bangladesh / Expatriates / non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) / Sylhet / death / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

3h | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

4h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

6h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

17h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

17h | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

20h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches