Lack of order on roads a key challenge: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 02:21 pm

Quader also said low-income earners were suffering

File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected
The lack of order regarding traffic on the roads was one of the key challenges ahead, newly-reappointed Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

"We have undertaken a project in conjunction with the World Bank which is aimed at ensuring road safety. Roads should be made smart. Many roads also have to be completed. We will look into these issues," Quader said at a discussion with journalists in his Secretariat office today (14 January).

Responding to a question on what other challenges the new government is facing, Quader said in people's lives they were also facing political and economical challenges.

"Those challenges are even more difficult in the current global climate. But I think no challenge is impossible to face.

"When we started the Padma Bridge work, no one thought it would be possible to finish. The World Bank was not on our side either. But we managed to make it. No one thought that this city would have a metrorail, but that, too, has been gifted by Sheikh Hasina's government."

In regard to foreign or domestic pressure on the new government, he said, "Our prime minister said there is pressure from abroad. There is also pressure domestically. We have the ability to cope with these. Our strength is the people of this country. No pressure is impossible to deal with if the people of the country are with us."

He said many thought that an election could not be held. "But their dreams have remained dreams.

Quader also said low-income earners were suffering.

"We will emphasise on making it easy for people to buy products."

In response to the question on whether he wants to give a message to the opposition, Quader said this country belongs to everyone.

"I cannot say that the country belongs to Awami League only. We must achieve a democratic political practice in its truest sense. We will not be in power forever. All the wealth of this country belongs to the people. Those who are in the opposition party also hold part of this wealth."

