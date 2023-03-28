Lack of operational transparency behind disinformation on Bangladeshi news sites: Study

The main source of disinformation risk in Bangladesh media sites is the lack of transparent operational checks and balances, finds a study done on more than 33 news domains in Bangladesh.

Of them, 28 sites had no form of accuracy policy on their websites, however all sites scored strongly in presenting unbiased, neutral, and accurate articles, reported the study titled "Disinformation Risk Assessment: The Online News Market in Bangladesh".

Digitally Right has partnered with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) to publish the report which provides insights on the dangers of disinformation in Bangladesh's media industry.

The study, unveiled during an online event on Tuesday, presents GDI's findings on disinformation risks in the media market of Bangladesh aiming to provide an overview of the media market as a whole and its strengths and vulnerabilities.

The assessment found that all 33 domains had a medium to high risk of present disinformation to their users, including respected sites known for their independent news coverage.

Sixteen sites had a high disinformation risk rating, and half of the sample had a medium risk rating. However, no site performed so poorly as to earn a maximum risk rating.

The report also highlights operational shortcomings that are hampering trust and transparency in the media industry.

Further reported, most sites lacked policies for editorial checks and balances including for post-publication corrections, comment moderation, byline information, fact checking, and sourcing as well as clarity on funding and ownership structures.

The findings also show many of the operational issues afflicting the Bangladeshi websites can easily be fixed by adopting and making transparent universal standards of good journalistic practices as agreed upon by the Journalism Trust Initiative.

Besides, it made recommendations that news sites adopt and form transparent universal standards of good journalistic practices, such as publishing beneficial ownership and funding information, maintaining a corrections policy, publishing bylines policies, and sourcing guidelines.