‘Lack of fire safety measures in 13 plastic companies surveyed raises concern’

A workshop sharing research findings occurred at Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) in the capital on Wednesday.

In a recent survey conducted on 13 plastic manufacturing companies, it was found that none of them had any fire safety protocols in place. So, fire safety compliance professional SM Saiful Islam raised concerns regarding the lack of fire safety measures in small and medium plastic manufacturing facilities labelling them as non-compliant and emphasised the urgency of surveying all factories across the country.

"Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Export Association (BPGMEA) has over 2,200 member factories, the majority of them are small and medium in size. We have surveyed only 13 factories so far – None of them has any fire safety plan. Surveying all factories now feels crucial," said SM Saiful Islam, Premiaflex Plastics Ltd assistant manager (Fire and safety), during a workshop at Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) in the capital on Wednesday.

The Plastic Products Business Promotion Council (PPBPC) and Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Export Association (BPGMEA) jointly organised the validation workshop to shed findings on the research titled "Factory Audit on Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment, and Control."

BPGMEA President Shamim Ahmed underscored the need for self-awareness among manufacturers, saying "If we want to export our products, compliance is necessary, and along with that, we must adhere to compliance for sustainable business."

Highlighting the fire incidents in Churihatta of Old Dhaka and Nimtoli in the capital, he added, "We need to learn from these incidents. Safe fire measures should be pre-condition for running factories."

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was present at the event.