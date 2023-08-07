Lack of coordination among service providers blamed for Ctg waterlogging woes

Most of Chattogram city’s low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging for the third consecutive day following continuous rainfall. Streets went under the waist- to knee-deep water, leading the traffic movement to half. The photo was taken from Arakan Road in the port city on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Eminent politicians in Chattogram, at a programme on Monday, said the commercial city of Chattogram is grappling with a persistent waterlogging problem due to conflicts and a lack of coordination among service-providing agencies responsible for drainage systems.

At Channel I's talk show Tritiyo Matra held at Chattogram Shilpakala Academy, they have voiced their concerns over the issues, emphasising that the city's development is hindered by these problems.

Former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury, city Awami League treasurer Abdus Salam, city BNP convener Dr Shahadat Hossain and Bangladesh Communist Party Chittagong president Ashok Saha were present as the panel speakers.

Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury, also a former Member of Parliament, criticised the existing state of the port city, stating that the slogan of "Commercial City Chattogram" remains more political than practical. Besides, the decision-making power for Chattogram's development is not vested in the people of the city. It is crucial that individuals who truly comprehend the city's challenges advocate for its interests at the national level.

Addressing the waterlogging issue plaguing the city, he emphasised the necessity of dredging the Karnaphuli River to alleviate the drainage problem that affects the port city.

Abdus Salam, former chairman of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), stressed the importance of synergy between agencies responsible for approving and executing development projects.

He noted the shift in focus from port-centred development to a more economically diverse strategy and highlighted the existence of a master plan to combat waterlogging. CDA's actions must align with this plan.

Dr Shahadat Hossain, City BNP Convener, pinpointed a lack of coordination and planning between ministries and service providers as the central impediment to Chattogram's advancement.

He attributed the lack of coordination among politicians as a key factor exacerbating the situation.

The BNP leader called for a unified effort, transcending political affiliations, to drive Chattogram's progress.

Communist Party of Bangladesh President Ashok Saha underscored that Chattogram's predicament is not purely financial; rather, it is rooted in differing viewpoints among leaders. He directly blamed inadequate planning and implementation for the city's ongoing waterlogging woes.

In the last episode of the program, the audience directly queried the panellists on various regional issues and the panellists answered them.