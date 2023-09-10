Labour unions demand withdrawal of Essential Services Bill

Five labour rights organisations in the country have demanded the withdrawal of the Essential Services Bill, 2023, which was placed in Parliament last April, citing that the proposed law is "in conflict" with the Labour Act, the constitution of Bangladesh and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention.

The organisations — Bangladesh Textile and Garment Workers League, United Federation of Garment Workers, National Garment Workers Federation, Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation and Bangladesh Revolutionary Garments Workers Federation — submitted a memorandum to the State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian yesterday in this regard.

The unions also organised a labour rally in front of the National Press Club of the capital earlier on Sunday.

According to the constitution of Bangladesh, the Labour Act and the ILO Convention, workers have the right to freely organise, raise demands and observe strikes to realise legitimate demands, reads the memorandum.

"With the power given to the government in the Essential Services Bill, if the workers of an organisation call a strike, it can be shut down for six months, and if necessary, the closure can be extended for another six months. Besides, the government will have the power to bring any institution under the purview of this proposed law if it wishes," it reads.

Urging the state minister to take action to withdraw the bill, the organisations said if this bill becomes a law, it will damage the image of democratic Bangladesh globally.

Bangladesh Revolutionary Garments Workers Federation President Salauddin Shapon told The Business Standard, "Since it has been said in the bill that the government can bring any organisation under this law, we fear that the garment sector may also come under this law in the future.

"If this bill becomes a law, there will be no such thing as democratic rights of workers in the future," he said.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Munnujan Sufian placed the bill in Parliament on 6 April with a provision that allows the government to ban any "illegal strike" if it deems it necessary in the public interest.

In addition, a person who starts or continues an "illegal strike" shall be punished with imprisonment for a maximum of six months or with a fine of Tk50,000 or both, the bill proposes.

The bill also states that, if necessary for public interest, the government can prohibit lockout (total or partial closure or suspension of work by an owner) and layoff (failure of the owner to engage workers due to shortage of raw materials or stockpiling or breakdown of equipment) at any establishment.

After its placement in Parliament, the bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee of the respective ministry for further scrutiny.

If passed by the parliament, the new act will repeal the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1958 and the Essential Services (Second) Ordinance, 1958.