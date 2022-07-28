Labour ministry submits report to ACC against Grameen Telecom

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has submits a report against Grameen Telecom to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments' deputy inspector general under the labour ministry filed the report against the board of directors of the telecom company on Thursday (28 July).

The ACC has received the report and will investigate the matter, confirmed ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain.

Allegations brought forth by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments include - embezzling 5% of the money allotted for employees, illegally deducting advocate fee and other fees from the salary of workers, amassing Tk455,213,643 from welfare fund for workers and employees, laundering Tk2,977 from the company.