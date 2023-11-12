Gazette published fixing minimum wage at Tk12,500 for RMG workers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Gazette published fixing minimum wage at Tk12,500 for RMG workers

If anyone has any recommendations or objections regarding the wages, they have the opportunity to inform the Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board Liaquat Ali Molla in writing within the next 14 days

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 10:10 pm
The Minimum Wage Board for the readymade garments sector today finalised the increase of RMG workers’ minimum wage to Tk12,500 from Tk8,000. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
The Minimum Wage Board for the readymade garments sector today finalised the increase of RMG workers’ minimum wage to Tk12,500 from Tk8,000. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The labour and employment ministry has published a gazette fixing the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500.

If anyone has any recommendations or objections regarding the wages, they have the opportunity to inform the Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board Liaquat Ali Molla in writing within the next 14 days, states the gazette published on Sunday (13 November). 

The board will make recommendations to the government after considering the objections or recommendations received within this period, the gazette said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 7 November, the RMG wage board fixed the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500 after discussing with factory owners and workers representatives.

The protesting RMG workers in Dhaka and adjacent areas demanded a minimum wage of Tk25,000 for all workers in the garments sector in view of the rising commodity prices.

They also sought a 65% basic wage instead of the existing 50%, and an annual increment of 10% instead of 5%.

According to the gazette, after one year of working with the minimum wage adjustment, the workers will get a salary increment on an annual basis at the rate of 5% of the basic wages.

Meanwhile, the work hour, allowances and other benefits for the sector will be decided according to the relevant clauses and rules of Bangladesh Labor Act 2006 and Bangladesh Labor Rules 2015.

Grade-wise minimum wage

According to the gazette, the minimum wage for assistant operators or Grade-5 workers will be Tk12,500. Of the amount, basic salary has been fixed at Tk6,700, house rent Tk3,350, medical allowance Tk750, travel allowance Tk450 and food allowance Tk1,250. 

Besides, the minimum wage of Grade-1 workers will be Tk14,750. Out of this, the basic salary has been fixed at Tk8,200, house rent at Tk4,100, medical allowance at Tk750, travel allowance Tk450 and food allowance at Tk1,250.

The minimum wage of Grade-2 workers will be Tk14, 150. Out of this, the basic salary has been fixed at Tk7,800, house rent at Tk3,900, medical allowance at Tk750, travel allowance at Tk450 and food allowance at Tk1,250.

The minimum wage of Grade-3 workers will be Tk13,550. Out of this, the basic salary has been fixed at Tk7,400, house rent at Tk3,700, medical allowance at Tk750, travel allowance at Tk450 and food allowance at Tk1,250.

The minimum wage of Grade-4 workers will be Tk13,025. Out of this, the basic salary has been fixed at Tk7,050, house rent at Tk3,525 medical allowance at Tk750, travel allowance at Tk450 and food allowance at Tk1,250.

Top News

RMG / minimum wage / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

39m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

19m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

34m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

16h | TBS World