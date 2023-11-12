Gazette published fixing minimum wage at Tk12,500 for RMG workers

The Minimum Wage Board for the readymade garments sector today finalised the increase of RMG workers’ minimum wage to Tk12,500 from Tk8,000. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The labour and employment ministry has published a gazette fixing the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500.

If anyone has any recommendations or objections regarding the wages, they have the opportunity to inform the Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board Liaquat Ali Molla in writing within the next 14 days, states the gazette published on Sunday (13 November).

The board will make recommendations to the government after considering the objections or recommendations received within this period, the gazette said.

Earlier on 7 November, the RMG wage board fixed the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500 after discussing with factory owners and workers representatives.

The protesting RMG workers in Dhaka and adjacent areas demanded a minimum wage of Tk25,000 for all workers in the garments sector in view of the rising commodity prices.

They also sought a 65% basic wage instead of the existing 50%, and an annual increment of 10% instead of 5%.

According to the gazette, after one year of working with the minimum wage adjustment, the workers will get a salary increment on an annual basis at the rate of 5% of the basic wages.

Meanwhile, the work hour, allowances and other benefits for the sector will be decided according to the relevant clauses and rules of Bangladesh Labor Act 2006 and Bangladesh Labor Rules 2015.

Grade-wise minimum wage

According to the gazette, the minimum wage for assistant operators or Grade-5 workers will be Tk12,500. Of the amount, basic salary has been fixed at Tk6,700, house rent Tk3,350, medical allowance Tk750, travel allowance Tk450 and food allowance Tk1,250.

Besides, the minimum wage of Grade-1 workers will be Tk14,750. Out of this, the basic salary has been fixed at Tk8,200, house rent at Tk4,100, medical allowance at Tk750, travel allowance Tk450 and food allowance at Tk1,250.

The minimum wage of Grade-2 workers will be Tk14, 150. Out of this, the basic salary has been fixed at Tk7,800, house rent at Tk3,900, medical allowance at Tk750, travel allowance at Tk450 and food allowance at Tk1,250.

The minimum wage of Grade-3 workers will be Tk13,550. Out of this, the basic salary has been fixed at Tk7,400, house rent at Tk3,700, medical allowance at Tk750, travel allowance at Tk450 and food allowance at Tk1,250.

The minimum wage of Grade-4 workers will be Tk13,025. Out of this, the basic salary has been fixed at Tk7,050, house rent at Tk3,525 medical allowance at Tk750, travel allowance at Tk450 and food allowance at Tk1,250.