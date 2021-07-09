Labour minister mourns deaths in Narayanganj fire

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian today expressed deep shock over the deaths from a fire in Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj.

The state minister also declared financial assistance for the deceased's relatives from the Workers' Welfare Fund, public relations officer of the ministry Akhtarul Islam confirmed in a media release.

Monnujan said the injured workers who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals will get treatment aid from the Workers' Welfare Fund.

She also directed the officials of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments and Department of Labor to supervise workers' treatment at the hospitals.