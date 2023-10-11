Labour leaders demand formation of new wage board for tannery workers

Tannery workers at a gathering at the BSCIC Tannery Industry Estate at Hemayetpur of Savar in Dhaka on 11 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Leaders of several labour organisations have called on the government to form a new wage board for tannery workers of the country.

They made the demand at a workers' gathering and discussion meeting at the BSCIC Tannery Industry Estate at Hemayetpur of Savar in Dhaka marking the 59th anniversary of the Tannery Workers Union, reads a press statement.

Shah Md Abu Zafar, joint convenor of the Sramik Karmochari Oyikko Parishad (SKOP), attended the meeting as the chief guest.

"As a non-political trade union, Tannery Workers Union is a pride and example for the labour movement of the entire country. On behalf of SKOP, I demand to the relevant ministry of the government to immediately cancel the minimum wage board which was formed by excluding the representative of tannery workers and form a new wage board," he said on the occasion.

"In contrast to this extensive development of the country, the tannery workers were not blessed with a hospital. We express our hope that a hospital or clinic will be established here before the next anniversary. He called upon the employers to be prepared for any action by the workers in the future for the negligence of the employers in implementing the minimum legal rights of the workers," Zafar added.

Abul Kalam Azad, the president of the organisation, presided over the meeting as the chair.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Trade Union Center Wazedul Islam Khan, Secretary General of Bangladesh Labor Foundation ZM Qamrul Anam, Qamrul Ahsan from the Solider Swiss Bangladesh, Md Nazrul Islam from Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office, and Abdul Mazid from Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS) were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of Bangladesh Labor Rights Journalist Forum Md Ataur Rahman said on the occasion, "Bangladesh Labor Rights Journalist Forum consisting of 200 journalists was, is and will be with Tannery Workers Union in the movement to protect the dignity and rights of Bangladeshi workers. We support your demand for a fair wage of Tk25,000 for tannery workers.

"At present, in this ongoing situation of rising commodity prices, initiatives can be taken to provide rationing to the workers here at a fair price through TCB. A hospital should be established here before the next anniversary, we journalists are with you with this demand of the workers."

Tannery Workers Union Joint General Secretary TM Abdul Malek presented the keynote address in the event moderated by TM Liakat Hossain, joint general secretary, of the Tannery Workers Union.

Abdul Malek said there is no hospital for minimum medical care in industries where dangerous chemicals are used. A hospital and accommodation should be arranged for the workers in the industrial estate of Hemayetpur without delay.

He continued there is no implementation of the National Action Plan, everyone wants to implement compliance in this industry, yet it is not being implemented. In the formal sector, contractual workers are being employed through contractors, which is very unfortunate.

"Creating a database of tannery workers is the need of the hour, in the absence of which the workers are being deprived of various facilities of the government. The supply of the rawhide in the domestic market has increased manifold, but the industry continues to suffer. Employers must give the recognition and rights of workers trade unions, the bipartite agreement between workers and employers must be implemented immediately. Otherwise, workers will be forced to take action as per their requirement," he said.

Md Nazrul Islam said the Tannery Workers Union has always respected the law and placed the legal demands secured by the state, neither the tannery workers nor the union is involved in any illegal demands or activities.

"Those who do not implement the legal rights of workers are violating the laws of the land. If the workers are forced to go on strike to get the rights of the workers, then the responsibility will be on the owners. The Constitution has given us the rights in the Labor Act, workers and unions are united to realise them," he added.

ZM Qamrul Anam said, "The tannery workers came from Hazaribagh to Hemayetpur with the promise of implementing a modern tannery industry city, which has not been implemented till date. Now is the time, if necessary, to get the legal rights of the workers through a united movement."

In the chair's speech, Abul Kalam Azad said, "If the environment is damaged, the workers as well as the owner and the industry are equally affected. Housing, hospitals and transport facilities for workers promised as part of the modern leather industry have not materialized even today.

"Forward thinking and awareness of the owners is very important in the development of the industry. In today's founding anniversary, we hope that illegal firing of skilled and experienced workers will be stopped, along with the expansion of the industry, the legal and social rights of workers will be implemented."