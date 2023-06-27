Labour leader death in Gazipur attack: RMG workers demand arrest of all accused

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 10:26 pm

Garments workers staged a demonstration in the capital's National Press Club on Tuesday (27 June), protesting the killing of a labour leader.

The leader, Shahidul Islam, president of Gazipur unit of Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, died in an attack in Gazipur on Sunday night.

The protestors, under the banner of IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC), demanded the arrest of all accused in a case filed over the incident, said a press release.

The speakers at the demonstration said, if all the accused, including the owner of the Prince Jacquard Sweaters Limited factory, are not arrested within the next week, the entire garment industry will be brought to a standstill after Eid.

The release also said simultaneous protests were staged in Chattogram, Narayanganj, Ashulia, Savar, Gazipur and other industrial areas of the country.

On Monday, the manager of a garment factory and 12 others were sued over the attack. The plaintiff alleged that the attack was carried out by people of the factory owner.

Tongi West Police Station officer in charge Md Shah Alam told The Business Standard, police already arrested the key accused in the case, adding that the murder stemmed from a feud with another labour organisation.

Meanwhile, garment workers under the banner 'Garment Workers' Movement for Wages Increase' also staged a demonstration in the capital's press club on Tuesday, protesting the killing of Shahidul, said a press release.

They demanded the arrest of those involved in the "brutal killing" within the next 24 hours.

