Labour law to be of global standard in line with ILO advice: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Monday said the government is working to make the labour law more worker-friendly as per the demand of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).



"The government is trying to amend the labour law to make it of international standard and there is a provision of formulating trade unions after getting 30 percent support of workers of a factory. The registration process of the trade union system has been made fully digitalised. Besides, the security of the workers has been strengthened," he said.



The law minister mads the statement while talking to reporters after a meeting with a nine-member delegation of Japan led by its prime minister's special adviser Nakatani Gen at the Secretariat.



The government has taken so many effective steps including amendment of the labour law to ensure the safety of workers and improvement of the working environment of the garment industry of Bangladesh after the Rana Plaza tragedy, he said.



As a result, the working environment in the garment sector has developed, he added.



The minister said the government has taken a zero tolerance policy against militancy, and the criminal activities have now reduced due to the prompt activities of the law enforcement agencies after the militant attack at Holey Artisan cafe.



Referring to the Holey Artisan case, Anisul said the case has remained pending with the High Court for hearing death reference and appeal petition. It will be disposed of soon, assured the minister to the delegation.



He also thanked the Japanese government for providing assistance in many development projects of Bangladesh including the Matarbari deep sea port project.



Anisul also expressed hope that the friendly relation between Japan-Bangladesh will be stronger in the future.