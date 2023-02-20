Labour law to be of global standard in line with ILO advice: Law minister

Bangladesh

UNB
20 February, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 08:57 pm

Related News

Labour law to be of global standard in line with ILO advice: Law minister

UNB
20 February, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 08:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Monday said the government is working to make the labour law more worker-friendly as per the demand of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). 
 
"The government is trying to amend the labour law to make it of international standard and there is a provision of formulating trade unions after getting 30 percent support of workers of a factory. The registration process of the trade union system has been made fully digitalised. Besides, the security of the workers has been strengthened," he said. 
 
The law minister mads the statement while talking to reporters after a meeting with a nine-member delegation of Japan led by its prime minister's special adviser Nakatani Gen at the Secretariat. 
 
The government has taken so many effective steps including amendment of the labour law to ensure the safety of workers and improvement of the working environment of the garment industry of Bangladesh after the Rana Plaza tragedy, he said. 
 
As a result, the working environment in the garment sector has developed, he added. 
 
The minister said the government has taken a zero tolerance policy against militancy, and the criminal activities have now reduced due to the prompt activities of the law enforcement agencies after the militant attack at Holey Artisan cafe. 
 
Referring to the Holey Artisan case, Anisul said the case has remained pending with the High Court for hearing death reference and appeal petition. It will be disposed of soon, assured the minister to the delegation. 
 
He also thanked the Japanese government for providing assistance in many development projects of Bangladesh including the Matarbari deep sea port project. 
 
Anisul also expressed hope that the friendly relation between Japan-Bangladesh will be stronger in the future.

Top News

labour law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

10h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

2h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

12h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits