Kuwaiti Ambassador calls on State Minister Shahriar Alam

The new Ambassador of Kuwait to Bangladesh Faisal Mutlaq Al Adwani paid a courtesy call on with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP today at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The state minister welcomed the envoy in his office and congratulated him on the assumption of his new assignment as the Ambassador to Bangladesh, said a press release.

He expressed happiness at the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Kuwait in the political, economic, defense, manpower and trade fields and urged the ambassador to draw initiatives to strengthen the relationship by exploring new and emerging areas of collaboration including energy and health sectors.

He then highlighted some recent transformations that have taken place in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the socio-economic sectors including the construction of the Padma Bridge, the Karnaphuli tunnel, Metrorail projects, and the Express Highway.

Shahriar Alam also urged the ambassador to undertake visits to various places in the country's IT Parks and Economic Zones, to look for investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

Upon enquiry of the ambassador on the Rohingya issue, the state minister apprised him the current state of the problem and sought Kuwaiti government's political and economic support for solving the Rohingya crisis.

The ambassador commended Bangladesh government's quest for development and peace in its strides for economic emancipation and appreciated the leadership of the prime minister. He conveyed Kuwaiti government's eagerness to work more closely with Bangladesh in areas of mutual interests.

The ambassador sought support and cooperation from the state minister in discharging responsibilities. The state minister assured him all possible support and cooperation.

Earlier, the ambassador met the foreign secretary (senior secretary) in his office where they had discussed and exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests.