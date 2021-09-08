Kuwait yet to schedule flights with Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait has confirmed that the procedure of scheduling operations for direct flights from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh are in process.

Besides, after a gap of one and half year due to the pandemic crisis, the Kuwait International Airport resumed flights with India.

Jazeera airways has already arrived from Kochi today morning followed by Kuwait Airways from Mumbai, reaching a total of 5 flights, reports Arab Times.

The Director of Operations of Directorate General of Civil Aviation Mansour Al Hashemi stated that the implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers witnessed arrival and departure of direct flights between Kuwait and India.

Reportedly, after commencing direct flights with Egypt and India one flight from Pakistan advanced as well.

Direct flights to and from has not yet been operational for Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

However, it is expected within a few days direct flights with these countries will commence after scheduling flight operation for airlines.