Kuwait can recruit more medical professionals from Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said Kuwait can recruit more medical professionals including nurses, medical technicians from Bangladesh.

He discussed the issue when outgoing Ambassador of Kuwait to Bangladesh Adel Mohammed AH Hayat met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ambassador said Bangladesh has achieved tremendous development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The envoy thanked the state minister for his support during his tenure in Bangladesh.

Shahriar Alam appreciated the ambassador for his sincere efforts for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Kuwait in manpower, trade, defence, energy and development projects.

The ambassador highlighted that Bangladesh and Kuwait enjoy excellent relations in bilateral and multilateral forum.

He expressed that in coming days, the relation will be more strengthened for mutual benefit of Bangladesh and Kuwait.