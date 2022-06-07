Kuwait can recruit more medical professionals from Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
07 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 07:11 pm

Related News

Kuwait can recruit more medical professionals from Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

UNB
07 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 07:11 pm
Kuwait can recruit more medical professionals from Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said Kuwait can recruit more medical professionals including nurses, medical technicians from Bangladesh.

He discussed the issue when outgoing Ambassador of Kuwait to Bangladesh Adel Mohammed AH Hayat met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ambassador said Bangladesh has achieved tremendous development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The envoy thanked the state minister for his support during his tenure in Bangladesh.

Shahriar Alam appreciated the ambassador for his sincere efforts for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Kuwait in manpower, trade, defence, energy and development projects.

The ambassador highlighted that Bangladesh and Kuwait enjoy excellent relations in bilateral and multilateral forum.

He expressed that in coming days, the relation will be more strengthened for mutual benefit of Bangladesh and Kuwait.

Top News

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam / Bangladesh-Kuwait

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

9h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

10h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

35m | Videos
The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

1h | Videos
Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

Wild Birds are being sold at this market publicly

2h | Videos
Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata