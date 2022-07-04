Kushtia trader sets himself on fire at Press Club

A trader from Kushtia has reportedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at National Press Club premises Monday.

The person has been identified as Kazi Anis, former president of Kushtia district Chhatra League.

Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone, confirmed the incident to The Business Standard and said Anis was rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Shahbagh Police Station Officer in Charge Moudut Hawlader told TBS, "About two months ago, the man had formed a human chain claiming that a mirco credit company owe him around Tk1.26 crore. On Monday afternoon, he shockingly set himself on fire."

According to sources, a company named Henolux Group owed over Tk1 crore to Anis. He came to the Press Club to hold a press conference to address the matter. Later, he set himself on fire at the badminton playground of the Press Club around 5pm.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen said the patient has incurred burns on different parts of his body.