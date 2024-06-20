Kushtia journalist's legs, wrist broken in attack allegedly by Jubo Dal members

A group of alleged Jubo Dal members attacked an Asian Television journalist, leaving him with two broken legs and a broken wrist, in Kushtia sadar upazila yesterday (19 June).

The victim, identified as Hasibur Rahman Rizu, 45, also the editor of local daily Satya Khabar, has been brought to Dhaka for advanced treatment after initially being taken to Kushtia General Hospital, according to his relatives.

Police arrested one Babar Ali, 50, over the incident last night, said Sheikh Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of Kushtia Model Police Station.

In a video recorded while Hasibur was being taken to hospital, Hasibur alleged that local Jubo Dal members, led by their local leader Shipon, attacked him near Haripur Bazar area on Wednesday afternoon.

Hasibur, a presidential candidate in the upcoming election of a local school's managing committee, was coming back from an electoral meeting there when the attack took place.

"They've destroyed my eye and both legs. I demand justice," an injured, bleeding Hasibur is heard saying in the video seen by The Business Standard.

Kushtia General Hospital's Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Tapas Kumar Sarkar said, "Hasibur's two legs were broken in the attack. A vital vein was damaged along with a broken left wrist. There are signs of severe injuries on the fingers of both hands, chest and head."

Hasibur's colleague Shahriar Emon, who is with the injured journo said Hasibur is being treated at the Dhaka Trauma Center and Specialised Orthopaedic Hospital now.

"Doctors said he will need surgeries," added Emon.

When contacted over the matter, Kushtia BNP General Secretary and former MP Sohrab Uddin confirmed that Shipon holds a post in BNP's district unit or any of its wings.

"Action will be taken in this regard based on party decision," he added.

Meanwhile, OC Sohel Rana said, "A case filing is underway over the attack. We have detained one person involved in it. The rest of them will be caught soon."

Local journalists and civil society organisations have protested the attack on Hasibur.