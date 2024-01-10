Kushtia-4: Independent candidate follower 'made librarian do sit-ups holding ears for supporting AL'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 05:59 pm

The incident took place near Dhokrakol College in Ambaria Union of Khoksa Upazila on Tuesday

File photo of Khoksa police station.
File photo of Khoksa police station.

A follower of the independent candidate from Kushtia-4 constituency who won the seat in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election, allegedly made a local liberian do sit-ups holding ears for supporting Awami League (AL) nominated candidate.

The incident took place near Dhokrakol College in Ambaria Union of Khoksa Upazila on Tuesday (10 January).

Jahangir Alam Alal, librarian of Dhokrakol Degree College, who was the victim of the incident, filed a case with Khoksa police station.

Police have arrested the accused Rabiul Islam, 35 and presented him before a court, said Khoksa police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Annur Zayed.

Abdur Rouf, an independent candidate who ran with the truck symbol, won the seat with 98,041 votes.

His nearest rival, AL's Salim Altaf George 80,111 votes.

According to the case statement and local sources, Rabiul called Jahangir around 10 am on Tuesday and asked him to come near Dhokrakol College.

Then he accused Jahangir of working on behalf of the AL supporter and started insulting him.

At one point, Rabiul made Jahangir Alam do 7 sit-ups holding his ear.

"Considering the issue of safety and respect, I did not want to open my mouth about the matter at first. Later, due to the situation, I was forced to file a case at the police station," Jahangir Alam Alal said.

Khoksa Upazila President Babul Akhtar and chairman of the Upazila Parishad, said, "Everyone knows about the incident."

Khoksa Upazila / Kushtia-4 Constituency

