Kushtia-3 independent candidate, 2 followers of AL nominee served showcause notice

The Election Inquiry Committee formed by the Election Commission has sent show-cause notices to an independent candidate from the Kushtia-3 constituency and two followers of another candidate, for violating the Electoral Code of Conducts

Kushtia District Judges Office. File Photo/TBS
Kushtia District Judges Office. File Photo/TBS

The Election Inquiry Committee formed by the Election Commission has sent show-cause notices to an independent candidate from the Kushtia-3 constituency and two followers of Awami League (ALI) candidate, for allegedly violating the Electoral Code of Conducts 

Committee chairman and Kushtia Jagam District and Sessions Judge 2nd Court Judge Muhammad Mazharul Islam signed the show cause notice on Wednesday (20 December)  which was sent to Kushtia-3 independent candidate Parvez Anwar Tanu.

He allegedly used the Kushtia Municipality car and forced the employees to do election work.

Meanwhile, separate show-cause notices were sent to Hatsh Haripur Union Awami League President Milan Mondal and Chhatra League leader Shamim, who are followers of the AL nominated candidate from the seat, Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif.

The two have been allegedly obstructing the campaign of the independent candidate from the seat and beating workers during the election campaign.

Apart from this, Kumarkhali Municipal Mayor Samsuzzaman Arun and Panel Mayor Harun-or-Rashid Harun have also been sent separate show-cause notices for threatening the supporters of independent candidates.

He has been asked to appear before the court on 21 December and explain his actions.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

