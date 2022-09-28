Kushiyara River: Indian Cabinet approves MoU on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water

Bangladesh

UNB
28 September, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:11 pm

Related News

Kushiyara River: Indian Cabinet approves MoU on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water

UNB
28 September, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:11 pm
Kushiyara River: Indian Cabinet approves MoU on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water

Indian Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and India on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by Bangladesh and India from common river Kushiyara.

The approval came on Wednesday. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A joint monitoring team will be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during dry season, said the Press Information Bureau of India on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed on 6 September between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, India and Ministry of Water Resources, Bangladesh on withdrawal of water during dry season (1st November to 31st May) for their consumptive water requirement.

The MoU will enable government of Assam to withdraw upto 153 cusecs of water from the common stretch of Kushiyara river during dry season (1st November to 31st May) for their consumptive water requirement.

Top News

Kushiyara River / Bangladesh-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

12h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

13h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

8h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

3h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

5h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b