Kushiyara River: Indian Cabinet approves MoU on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water

Indian Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and India on withdrawal of upto 153 cusecs of water each by Bangladesh and India from common river Kushiyara.

The approval came on Wednesday. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A joint monitoring team will be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during dry season, said the Press Information Bureau of India on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed on 6 September between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, India and Ministry of Water Resources, Bangladesh on withdrawal of water during dry season (1st November to 31st May) for their consumptive water requirement.

The MoU will enable government of Assam to withdraw upto 153 cusecs of water from the common stretch of Kushiyara river during dry season (1st November to 31st May) for their consumptive water requirement.