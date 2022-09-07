Kushiara water sharing deal is Bangladesh's big achievement: Shahriar

State Minister for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's four-day state tour to India has attained a big achievement through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on withdrawal of Kushiara river water by Bangladesh under the Upper Surma-Kushiara project.

"The big achievement for Bangladesh is signing of a MoU on withdrawal of 153 cusec water from the Kushiara river (by Bangladesh)," he said, replying to a question about the outcome of Bangladesh premier's on-going visit to India.



In a news briefing at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi about the Prime Minister's activities on the first two days of India visit, he said Bangladesh has to give nothing to India in exchange for it and relations between two countries never stand through giving and taking.



It was informed in the briefing that through withdrawal of the water, over 5000 acres of land would be under irrigation in the concerned region that has been suffering from water during the dry season.



About the Teesta river treaty, the state minister said, "Bangladesh believes that the commitment of India will surely be implemented although it may take time.

A momentum has been created with the signing of the MoU over Kushiara River water sharing and we will maintain it to help resolve the Teesta river issue."



Shahriar said that India has given importance to the premier's ongoing tour. This will be visible if anyone goes through Delhi's streets (as posters on the Bangladesh premier and friendship between the two countries are there in large number) and Indian media's coverage on the issue.



During the bilateral talks, the Bangladesh premier told Narendra Modi that repatriation is the only solution to the Rohingya issue and she sought help for a durable solution to the matter.



He said that India has told them that they are working on it.



About the recent turmoil in the Rakhine state, the state minister said the Indian side is keeping an eye on the matter.



During the bilateral talks, he said both India and Bangladesh have placed their issues and sought each other's cooperation to this end, adding that alongside the Rohingya issue, connectivity, cooperation on energy and trade and water sharing and management dominated the talks.



"Every issue was discussed with an open mind during the bilateral talks. Both sides believe that every issue would be solved through discussions," he added.



Shahriar said Narendra Modi highly praised Bangladesh's unprecedented development under the dynamic leadership of the Bangladesh premier, saying she had take care of 17 crore people with motherly affection during the Covid-19 pandemic period.



The state minister said Bangladesh is keen to purchase diesel, gas and power from India by enhancing energy cooperation.



He said the Bangladesh premier informed Indian President Droupadi Murmu that she had to go through a terrible time when she and her younger sister were on forced exile for six years in India changing their names, when she paid a courtesy call on her at the Rashtrapati Bhaban this afternoon.



He said the killing on the border has reduced to the almost zero level and reiterated Bangladesh's demand to reduce it to zero level fully and stop use of lethal firearms.

The premier earlier paid a courtesy call on Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at his secretariat while congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a courtesy call on the Bangladesh premier this afternoon.



Senior Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran were present.